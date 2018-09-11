SHREWSBURY, Mo. — Shrewsbury Police are investigating the deaths of two people as a murder-suicide.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 7800 block of Garden Avenue. Someone called 911 to report a 75-year-old woman in the home was trying to overdose on pain medication.

No one answered the door, but officers were able to find an unlocked door and went inside to do a welfare check.

Inside the home, police said they found an older man deceased with what appeared to be one gunshot wound. Officers found a woman who also appeared to have been shot one time. She was still breathing, but later passed away at a nearby hospital.

Police from Shrewsbury and St. Louis County are investigating the incident. At this time, they believe this was a murder-suicide.

Shrewsbury Police wanted the public to know they believe there is no danger to the community resulting from this incident.

© 2018 KSDK