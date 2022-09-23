x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Shuttle will cover MetroBus route to St. Louis Downtown Airport during construction

Metro will provide shuttle service for the areas affected: 5th & Missouri Transit Center and St. Louis Downtown Airport/Sauget Business Park.
Credit: KSDK

CAHOKIA, Ill. — Starting Monday, MetroBus service will not be available in the area of St. Louis Downtown Airport or the nearby Sauget Business Park due to a construction project.

During construction, which is expected to last two months, the #2 Cahokia bus will not turn onto Curtiss-Steinberg Drive and will instead continue on Falling Springs Road. 

Metro will provide shuttle service for the areas affected: 5th & Missouri Transit Center and St. Louis Downtown Airport/Sauget Business Park.

"The shuttle will provide service every 40 minutes, seven days a week. Southbound trips from the 5th & Missouri Transit Center to St. Louis Downtown Airport begin at 5:16 a.m., with the last trip at 7:36 p.m.," the announcement said. "Northbound trips from St. Louis Downtown Airport to the 5th & Missouri Transit Center begin at 5:30 a.m., with the last trip at 7:50 p.m."

For more information and to see a map of the shuttle service, click here.

Related Articles

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Stabbing victim testifies in trial of St. Charles man accused of quadruple murder

Before You Leave, Check This Out