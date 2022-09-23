Shuttle will cover MetroBus route to St. Louis Downtown Airport during construction

Metro will provide shuttle service for the areas affected: 5th & Missouri Transit Center and St. Louis Downtown Airport/Sauget Business Park.

CAHOKIA, Ill. — Starting Monday, MetroBus service will not be available in the area of St. Louis Downtown Airport or the nearby Sauget Business Park due to a construction project.

During construction, which is expected to last two months, the #2 Cahokia bus will not turn onto Curtiss-Steinberg Drive and will instead continue on Falling Springs Road.

Metro will provide shuttle service for the areas affected: 5th & Missouri Transit Center and St. Louis Downtown Airport/Sauget Business Park.

"The shuttle will provide service every 40 minutes, seven days a week. Southbound trips from the 5th & Missouri Transit Center to St. Louis Downtown Airport begin at 5:16 a.m., with the last trip at 7:36 p.m.," the announcement said. "Northbound trips from St. Louis Downtown Airport to the 5th & Missouri Transit Center begin at 5:30 a.m., with the last trip at 7:50 p.m."

For more information and to see a map of the shuttle service, click here.