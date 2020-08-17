Silver advisory issued for O'Fallon, Missouri man with dementia

Neal Schmucker, 62, left his home Monday morning and has not returned

O'FALLON, Mo. — The O'Fallon Police Department issued a silver advisory for a man with dementia, who has been missing since Monday morning.

Neal Schmucker, 62, left his home around 8:30 a.m. and has not returned, police said in a press release.

He was recently diagnosed with dementia and does not have his medication with him.

Police said Schmucker is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds with brown/grey hair. He is driving a grey 2003 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck with license plate 0MB-B82.