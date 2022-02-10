Silver Dollar City offering to pay for all 11,000 employees education expenses

Silver Dollar City announced it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for all of its 11,000 employees to pursue their education.

Silver Dollar City is offering all 11,000 employees an opportunity to pursue their education for free through their place of employment.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Herschend Enterprises announced it would cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for its employees who choose to pursue further education.

Silver Dollar City will invest in employee education through Herschend's GROW U. program, which aims to make it easier for employees to pursue their education at all levels.

Herschend's GROW U. launches on Feb. 24 for all seasonal, part-time and full-time employees across 25 U.S. attractions, including Silver Dollar City, Showboat Branson Belle, White Water and the Silver Dollar City Campground.

"Whether it's to pursue a new dream or advance their career with us, we care about our employees' personal and professional growth, because we believe that their futures should be grown with love, not loans," said Deanna Partridge, Vice President of Talent Development, Herschend Family Entertainment. "Our team members' success is our success – and that's why we're thrilled to make this benefit available to all, regardless of their role in the company and without the burden of debt."

GROW U. offers 11,000 eligible employees and hosts more than 100 fully-funded, free diploma, degree and certificate programs across 30 learning partners in Guild's Learning Marketplace. Additionally, the program will provide partial funding up to $5,250 per year for 150 additional programs in hospitality, engineering, human resources and art design.

Herschend employees can access Guild's Learning Marketplace to select from more than 30 learning providers and utilize resources.

Silver Dollar City Attractions also announced a Job Fair on February 11-12, offering positions at Silver Dollar City theme park, White Water water park, Showboat Branson Belle and the Silver Dollar City Campground. The various positions will be offered in retail, parking, front gate, maintenance and ticket greeters, cooking, bakery, serving, working on attractions, or touring guests through Marvel Cave.

Silver Dollar City Employee Benefits include:

Health benefits for full-time seasonal employees including Medical, Dental, Vision.

A Medical Clinic for employees and dependents with a doctor and nurses on-site.

Branson area discounts.

Opportunities for advancement and a Leadership Mentoring Program.

About the Job Fair:

Applicants are asked to fill out an application online.

Applicants should bring a valid form of I.D.

Applicants must be at least 14 years of age to be considered for employment with retirees are encouraged to apply as well.

If an applicant can't complete an application before the Job Fair, there will be resources to apply on-site.

Silver Dollar City is an Equal Opportunity Employer for Disabled individuals and Veterans.

For a complete list of job openings, go to silverdollarcity.com/jobs.

