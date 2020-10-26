Watch live: Silverado Fire in Orange County burns 11,199 acres

Southern California Edison told officials a lashing wire may have contacted its overhead primary conductor sparking the blaze that critically injured 2 firefighters.

SILVERADO, Calif. — The Silverado Fire, which has blackened 11,199 acres and forced the evacuations of nearly 91,000 residents in the Irvine and Lake Forest areas and threatened structures and blocked key roadways is only 5% contained as of Tuesday morning.

Two Orange County Fire Authority firefighters were hospitalized Monday with severe burn injuries sustained while battling the fire.



The injured firefighters are 26 and 31 years old. Both sustained second-and third-degree burns about 12:15 p.m. Monday, one over 65% of the body and the other over half the body, according to Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy. Both firefighters were intubated at OC Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, he said.



"I got an opportunity to talk to members of their families and spend time with both firefighters in the emergency room while they were being treated, but they were not in a position where they could speak with me," Fennessy said.



"Please keep these firefighters in your thoughts and prayers, and their families. We're going to do the same."



The two firefighters were "at the heel of the fire where it started," he said.



"I know them personally," Fennessy said. "They're gravely injured. Their families are with them. I was with them when their families arrived. Obviously, it's very emotional. We're giving them all the support we can."

Southern California Edison told California officials Monday evening that a lashing wire may have contacted its overhead primary conductor and sparked the now 11,199-acre Silverado Fire, which critically injured two firefighters.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons at 6:47 a.m. in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads, and by late Monday afternoon had blackened 7,200 acres, Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said. It forced evacuations of 90,800 residents in the Irvine and Lake Forest areas, threatened structures and blocked key roadways.

Southern California Edison sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission Monday night acknowledging it had overhead electrical facilities in the area that the blaze broke out.



"We have no indication of any circuit activity prior to the report time of the fire, nor downed overhead primary conductors in the origin area," SCE said in the letter. "However, it appears that a lashing wire that was attached to an underbuilt telecommunication line may have contact SCE's overhead primary conductor which may have resulted in the ignition of the fire."

Irvine Mayor Christina Shea said the city opened eight facilities to shelter evacuated residents and several quickly filled up.



Irvine Police Department Chief Mike Hamel said city officials were working with the American Red Cross to provide overnight shelter for residents with no place to go. The city's animal shelter was open to house pets.



"We've been fortunate to not lose any structures yet," Fennessy said early this evening.

High winds compromised the aerial firefighting effort, with all aircraft grounded by mid-morning due to gusts that rendered water drops ineffective, while also making flying treacherous for pilots. Winds of 20 mph- 40 mph were reported, with gusts up to 60 mph.



"This is a tough fire," Fennessy said. "We're experiencing very high winds, very low humidity... Any time winds are that bad you can't fly, and that certainly has an impact on both hand crews and bulldozers and firefighters at the end of those hose lines.



"Air attack is very important, but still it's the firefighters on the ground that put out that fire."



Fire officials were hopeful they will be able to make airdrops Monday night when wind velocities are expected to lessen, Fennessy said.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for the Orchard Hills community north of Irvine Boulevard from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road this morning.



The evacuation order affected roughly 20,000 homes and 60,000 residents, according to Irvine police Sgt. Karie Davies. Schools in the area were also evacuated, Davies said.



According to the city of Irvine, evacuation centers were established at:



-- University Community Center, 1 Beech Tree Lane;



-- Quail Hill Community Center, 39 Shady Canyon Drive;



-- Los Olivos Community Center, 101 Alfonso Drive;



-- Harvard Community Center, 14701 Harvard;



-- Rancho Senior Center, 3 Ethel Coplen Way;



-- Las Lomas Community Center, 10 Federation Way; and



-- Turtle Rock Community Center, 1 Sunnyhill.



By late morning, many of the centers were filled, and another shelter was established at Village Church of Irvine, 77 Post.



The city and Irvine Unified School District announced mandatory evacuations of Northwood High School and Portola Springs, Eastwood, Stonegate, Loma Ridge, Canyon View and Santiago Hills elementary schools.



Voluntary evacuations were issued for Brywood, Northwood, Cadence Park, Beacon Park, Cypress Village and Woodbury elementary schools, according to the IUSD.



The Tustin Unified School District evacuated Orchard Hills School and Hicks Canyon and Myford elementary schools. Orchard Hills students were taken to Beckman High School, where they can be picked up by their parents. Hicks Canyon and Myford students were released to parents at the school sites.



Classes in Tustin Unified School District were canceled for Tuesday.





Hours after state Sen. John Moorlach, R-Costa Mesa, asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to approve disaster funding help Newsom announced a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help provide resources and a 75% reimbursement for firefighting costs.



Although structures were reported to be threatened and there were some reports of buildings already burned, fire authorities had not confirmed any structural damage as of early tonight. Aerial footage from the scene showed fire crews dousing flames that appeared to have destroyed a commercial structure near the 241 toll road.



The southbound Riverside (91) Freeway to the Foothill Transportation Corridor (241) toll road was closed and the northbound 241 was closed at Portola.



The Eastern Transportation Corridor (133) northbound was closed at Irvine and eastbound Chapman-Santiago Canyon was closed at Jamboree and Santiago Canyon from Silverado Canyon was closed, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera.



"It's bad," Olivera said of the traffic backing up on the Santa Ana (5) and Riverside freeways, as thousands of people tried to flee the area. "The fire's moving pretty fast so our closures are moving too as it's jumping (roads)."



Southbound state Route 91 was also closed in the area north of the 241 Freeway.



OCFA officials said the flames jumped the 241 Freeway shortly after 9 a.m.



The fire sent a major plume of smoke over the entire region, creating unhealthy air across a wide area.



The Orange County Health Care Agency urged residents in affected areas to stay indoors, limit outdoor activity, keep windows and doors closed and run air conditions to filter the air.



Southern California Edison had power cut off to 440 customers in Orange County late Monday morning due to the wildfire threat, but another 12,792 customers were under consideration for power shutoffs to prevent fueling the blaze.