Simone Biles dines on Imo's while in town for Olympic gymnastics trials

ST. LOUIS — If you're from out of town visiting St. Louis, there should be a few things on your "must-do" list. Visit the Arch, try Imo's and if you happen to be Simone Biles, dominate the Olympic trials.

Biles has all of those boxes checked during her stay in St. Louis so far.

On Friday, Biles catapulted to the lead in the women's gymnastics trials with an all-around score of 60.565. That was nearly three whole points more than the next two highest competitors. So, check off the dominating the Olympic trials box.

Before the trials began, Simone shared a picture of her visit to the iconic St. Louis Arch. Check off that box off.

And on Saturday, Imo's Pizza made sure everyone knew that Biles had made sure to sample the St. Louis staple.

"We hope you enjoyed our Square Beyond Compare @Simone_Biles!" Imo's said on Twitter.

We hope you enjoyed our Square Beyond Compare @Simone_Biles! pic.twitter.com/AToh9D1UQC — Imo's Pizza (@imospizza) June 26, 2021

The United States Olympic gymnastics trials will wrap up on Sunday, with the full women's squad being announced that night. The top two overall finishers in the all-around competition at trials will receive automatic spots on the women's Olympic team. Two more athletes will be chosen by a committee. Two additional athletes will be allowed to compete as individuals.

Here is the remaining schedule for the Olympic trials.

Saturday, June 26: Men, Day 2 – 3 p.m. on the Olympic Channel and 4 p.m. on NBC and streaming

Men Day 2 Apparatus Feed – 3 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com

Sunday, June 27: Women, Day 2 – 8:30 p.m. on NBC and streaming

Women Day 2 Apparatus Feed – 8:30 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com