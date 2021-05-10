Sinkhole concerns are growing in one neighborhood in The Hill

"I think it's getting deeper and deeper. My biggest fear is somebody's going to get hurt," said William Stevenson

ST. LOUIS — Just outside his home on The Hill, something has rattled William Stevenson and left a sinking feeling in his gut.

"Man, I just think somebody could fall into that thing and get hurt or somebody's car may back into that thing and get damaged," said William Stevenson.

From a distance, it may not appear a big hole there on the edge of his driveway on Shaw Avenue.

However, come closer and you'll see why to the 59-year-old Stevenson, it is a big deal.

"Each week it looks like it's getting deeper and deeper," added Stevenson.

He says he first noticed the nagging hole, that's near a gas line, in August and immediately contacted his landlord.

The landlord put two plastic, orange cones around it to alert drivers, passers-by and especially parents with small children.

Calls to city hall quickly followed.

"If those cones weren't out there, I believe somebody would have been hurt. I think they're telling me things they think I want to hear," said William Stevenson.

The landlord tells 5 On Your Side on Aug. 8 he reached out to city hall about the sinkhole and was told it would be repaired within two weeks.

Stevenson's landlord didn't want to go on camera. He says twice he called the city about the thing. He also says he shared his complaint with city officials online.

A city spokesman said on August ninth an inspector checked out the sinkhole.

City officials also said their main concern is a water pipe that runs through the thing.

Before they can fill or repair the hole, the city said it must first get inside Stevenson's apartment and conduct an inspection.

"Today I saw it up close for the first time, and it looks a little dangerous to me," said Robert Tillman who also lives on Shaw Avenue.