BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County community is coming together after losing three of their own.

This week, our Brandon Merano introduced us to the family of two good Samaritans who were killed Sunday afternoon while trying to help a stranded driver, who also died.

Tuesday, he spoke to that driver's sister.

"So I wrote 'Dear Paden, thank you so much,'" Paden's sister Tilly explained as she wrote a letter to her brother Paden Sorbello.

It's a letter of love.

"'For being a big brother. Not only we're you a brother to me, you were my best friend,'" she said.

A brother, best friend and writer himself.

"'I knew that anything was possible in this world as long as I had your support behind me."

Paden Sorbello, 23, was killed Sunday afternoon while returning home from work.

"'I remember that one time I told you I was in the CNA program and how proud you were. I know that is my purpose now. To help people the way you did,'" said Tilly.

He had three jobs to help support his three siblings in foster care, and to support his dreams of becoming an English teacher.

One of those jobs was delivering pizzas for the Casey's General Store in Bonne Terre. He was on his way back from a delivery Sunday when the accident happened.

Paden was stranded on the side of the road when two good Samaritans, Joseph "Denny" Reddick, and his girlfriend Heather Rosan, got out to help.

"She wanted to help somebody and the time she goes out of her way something like this happens," said Rosan's son-in-law Maverick Scott.

Heather, Denny and Paden were standing on the side of the highway when they were all killed by another vehicle that lost control and hit them.

"Text message was stamped 5:04, and the time of death was 5:06. The very last message she ever sent me was telling me this car had flipped," said Rosan's daughter Shyla Scott.

Two families dealing with grief in different ways, but who will miss their loved ones all the same.

"Rest in peace, Paden. And I love you dearly," said Tilly.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the three people was not charged with a crime and walked away with minor injuries.

If you'd like to donate to help with Heather Rosan's funeral expenses, click here.

A fundraiser for Sorbello has been started as well.

