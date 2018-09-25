ST. LOUIS — Within the last 24 hours, there have been six deadly shootings in the City of St. Louis. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told 5 On Your Side that four of the shootings may have been drug-related. Drugs were found at two of the scenes. The city is now looking at 130 homicides this year. That's down from 149 homicides at this same time last year.

Four young women in their 20's and 30's lost their lives. All were simply sitting in their cars, including 25-year-old Tamella Buchanan, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of North Taylor Sunday afternoon.

Buchanan's twin sister, Samella, said Tamella was the person she could always turn to and would let her sister vent. Buchanan was also a loving mother to her 6-year-old son. Buchanan's classmates remembered her as a serious student and a good friend.

"She kept a book or something in her arm, I remember all the time going through the hallways," remembered Shalonda Smith, who attended Hancock Middle and High School with Buchanan and her twin sister.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

They've known one another since the sixth grade. Smith kept up with her childhood friends over the years via social media.

"Every picture has a smile," she explained. "Every picture is with her son. These are positive things that you want to see in life."

The classmates were planning a reunion as adults as recently as one month ago. Smith said when she logged into Facebook this weekend, she saw the terrible news that Buchanan had been shot.

"It really touched me to see that she passed away, that her son is by himself with no mama," Smith said.

Buchanan's twin sister told 5 On Your Side that she would do anything for her son. And that the family is now working to set up a GoFundMe Account to support him through the loss of his mother.

Buchanan was found inside a car on North Taylor Avenue Sunday afternoon. Her boyfriend of six years was found on Marcus Avenue in a vacant lot. Both had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

"It's a cruel world," said Smith. She knows well what it is like to live without a sibling. Her brother was killed in 2016. He was also sitting inside a car.

"That's what I do, I pray," she said.

Chief Hayden said he does not believe these six shootings are related. He said in at least two of the incidents, the victims knew their attacker. At this point, we do not know who killed Tamella and her boyfriend.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis Police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

© 2018 KSDK