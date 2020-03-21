ST. LOUIS — Several young children held signs outside of Siteman Cancer Center amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ellen Rose Wertenberger shared a photo of the kids holding up signs that said, “Cancer sucks, so does COVID-19… Keep fighting! “We ‘heart’ you!”

Many people are getting creative in ways to send kind messages or visit their loved ones through social distancing.

MORE STORIES

RELATED: Missouri to ban gatherings of more than 10 people

RELATED: Illinois governor orders residents to stay home, joining California and New York

RELATED: Woman's birthday celebrated through nursing home window due to the coronavirus