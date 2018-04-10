EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Police at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville are investigating several incidents of racially charged vandalism on campus. One involved vulgar and derogatory comments written on a student's car.

"Knowing that it is happening on our campus something clearly needs to be done," Graduate student Brittany Gibbs said.

It's not the first time she has heard about vandalism on her campus, but it's the first time she's ever heard about vandals damaging cars outside her residence hall.

"Last year in Cougar Village, I believe there were some vandalism, racial slurs written somewhere in Cougar Village." she said. "It's unacceptable that someone would do something that to a car, vandalize it for no reason."

Gibbs said she first heard about the vandalism Wednesday from the university. Campus officials say within the last week there have been several reports of vandalism. In the first incident, a student reported that someone keyed a homophobic slur into the hood of their car. The second incident someone placing a racial slur on a piece of paper and attaching it to a student's license plate of a car parked in a separate parking lot.

"It is frustrating because knowing you feel excluded you shouldn't have to go through that especially the vandalism on your car." Gibbs told 5 On Your Side. "It's not a good thing that I want to see happen. It kind of makes me feel bad for the people that it affects."

She said she thinks the repeated vandalism is affecting her university and feels like the university should do more to stop the vandals.

"I mean it definitely affects the campus as a whole. Students may not want to come here due to this. I think using the camera and every resource possible to figure out who did this and actually get to the bottom of it so the problem doesn't keep reoccurring." Gibbs said.

SIUE said it is looking to install more security cameras around campus to fight off the vandals.

