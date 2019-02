Six Flags had multiple hiring fairs scheduled for the last two months, but many were affected by winter weather in the area.

Because of that, they are hosting two make-up days for people still interested in seasonal work.

The events will be held Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They will be providing free transportation from the North Hanley pickup location.

To sign up for the hiring event and free transportation, click here.