EUREKA, Mo. — Six Flags has teamed up with eSpecial and Autism Speaks St. Louis to host the park’s first ‘Autism Awareness Day.’

On Aug. 24, there will be a sensory friendly environment with designated quiet areas and sensory friendly rooms throughout the park.

Six Flags St. Louis will have the following accommodations available:

• Sensory-friendly park map that rates the sensory intensity of the roller coaster rides

• Quiet, calm-down space for families and kids to decompress

• Staff will be trained on elopement prevention strategies

• A special $34.99 + tax ticket for guests who purchase online at 2019 Autism Awareness Day at Six Flags St. Louis with a portion of ticket sales benefiting Autism Speaks.

Guests will be able to pick up the sensory friendly park maps and other helpful material at the Autism Speaks check-in booth before entering the park.

Park hours: 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Autism Speaks booth: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

