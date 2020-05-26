Six Flags announces safety measures for reopening

Among the changes will be an online reservation system, required face masks and enforcement of social distancing

EUREKA, Mo. — When Six Flags St. Louis reopens, it will have extensive new safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The park does not yet have a reopening date, but it said it will be implementing the same measures as its sister park, Frontier City in Oklahoma, which plans to reopen June 5.

Among the changes will be mandatory face masks and enforcement of social distancing.

Guests buy tickets via an online reservation system. They will be scheduled for entry by day and arrival times will be staggered.

"Six Flags will establish attendance caps that will be well below the park’s theoretical capacity in order to allow for proper social distancing," Six Flags said in a press release. More information on the new guest reservation system can be found on the Six Flags website.

There will be thermal imaging for temperature checks of both guests and employees as well as touchless bag checks.

All employees and guests over the age of 2 will be required to wear face masks, and masks will be available for purchase at the front gate. Case-by-case accommodations may be made for people with disabilities, health concerns, religious restrictions or other circumstances, Six Flags said.

Guests will be required to maintain 6 feet of social distance. They will be separated by empty rows or seats on rides and attractions, dining areas will be adjusted to allow more space between guests, and markers will be added at queue lines to enforce social distancing.

There will be changes in dining, including mobile food ordering and modified menus. Buffets, salad bars and self-service stations will be modified to eliminate customers' contact with food and other items such as condiments and napkins.

Frequently-touched objects such as rides, restraints and handrails will be cleaned throughout the day, as well as all public seating, doors, tables, counters, trash cans, and bathrooms. Multiple handwashing and hand-sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the park.

"The Six Flags brand is synonymous with family fun and thrills for all ages. These significant new changes are designed to improve the overall park experience while keeping guests and employees safe," Six Flags said.

Six Flags St. Louis will announce a reopening date upon clearance from state and local health officials.