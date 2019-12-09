EUREKA, Mo. — The ‘coffin challenge’ presented by Dunkin’ at Six Flags is back!

‘The stakes are higher, rules are tougher, challenges harder and the coffin lid is full and closed, with only a small opening for participants face,’ A spokesperson said.

Registration begins on Friday the 13th. Six Flags will choose six coffin dwellers to spend 30 hours in a coffin on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6.

There are some different rules this time. Participants will only get a 13 minute bathroom and phone break every three hours. They also must complete four out of six cringe-worthy challenges to earn points to remain a coffin dweller.

The grand prize winner of the 30-hour coffin challenge will receive: $600, two 2020 Gold Season passes, two express haunted house passes, one slightly used coffin, $400 Dunkin' gift certificate and two nights of hotel accommodations at a Drury Hotel property in St. Louis.

All remaining coffin dwellers, after 30-hours, will receive a prize as well, Six Flags said.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. on Sept. 13 and will close on Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m.

Coffin dweller requirements

Must be 18 years or older and have a photo ID for verification

Cannot have any medical condition(s) that would make residing in a coffin for 30 hours a risk to your health or well-being.

Complete and sign a waiver at check-in

Must be able to completely lay in a 2-foot-by-7-foot coffin, with a full lid and only a small opening for your face.

Provide your own pillow and sleeping bag or blankets

Check in at Six Flags St. Louis by 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5

Complete 4 out of 6 challenges that will involve going into the dark alone, as well as eating and touching creepy and disgusting things.

Click here for more information

In 2018, 5 On Your Side’s Jeanie Smith participated in the coffin challenge. Here's a look back at her time in the coffin!

2018 coffin challenge at Six Flags

