EUREKA, Mo. — The ‘coffin challenge’ presented by Dunkin’ at Six Flags is back!
‘The stakes are higher, rules are tougher, challenges harder and the coffin lid is full and closed, with only a small opening for participants face,’ A spokesperson said.
Registration begins on Friday the 13th. Six Flags will choose six coffin dwellers to spend 30 hours in a coffin on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6.
There are some different rules this time. Participants will only get a 13 minute bathroom and phone break every three hours. They also must complete four out of six cringe-worthy challenges to earn points to remain a coffin dweller.
The grand prize winner of the 30-hour coffin challenge will receive: $600, two 2020 Gold Season passes, two express haunted house passes, one slightly used coffin, $400 Dunkin' gift certificate and two nights of hotel accommodations at a Drury Hotel property in St. Louis.
All remaining coffin dwellers, after 30-hours, will receive a prize as well, Six Flags said.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. on Sept. 13 and will close on Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m.
Coffin dweller requirements
Must be 18 years or older and have a photo ID for verification
Cannot have any medical condition(s) that would make residing in a coffin for 30 hours a risk to your health or well-being.
Complete and sign a waiver at check-in
Must be able to completely lay in a 2-foot-by-7-foot coffin, with a full lid and only a small opening for your face.
Provide your own pillow and sleeping bag or blankets
Check in at Six Flags St. Louis by 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5
Complete 4 out of 6 challenges that will involve going into the dark alone, as well as eating and touching creepy and disgusting things.
In 2018, 5 On Your Side’s Jeanie Smith participated in the coffin challenge. Here's a look back at her time in the coffin!
2018 coffin challenge at Six Flags
