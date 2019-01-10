EUREKA, Mo. — Meet the six people who will spend 30 hours in a coffin for Six Flags' coffin challenge…

There are some different rules this time. Participants will only get a 13 minute bathroom and phone break every three hours. They also must complete four out of six cringe-worthy challenges to earn points to remain a coffin dweller.

The grand prize winner of the 30-hour coffin challenge will receive: $600, two 2020 Gold Season passes, two express haunted house passes, one slightly used coffin, $400 Dunkin' gift certificate and two nights of hotel accommodations at a Drury Hotel property in St. Louis.

All remaining coffin dwellers, after 30-hours, will receive a prize as well, Six Flags said.

ABBY FIELDS

Abbey Fields is 29 and from Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Along with being a mom of two wonderful and wild boys, ages 6 and 3, she is also a library clerk. She and her husband got married on Halloween in 2014 and later founded a paranormal investigation and research team.

BRETT HASENMUELLER

Brett Hasenmueller is 29 and lives in Kirkwood. He went to Vianney High School and is a Project Manager for Superior Restoration Experts. He loves soccer and dad jokes. Brett thinks kids are incredible and he is doing the coffin challenge to raise money for St. Louis Children’s Hospital. People can donate to his fundraising efforts at by clicking here

Six Flags

CHRISTIAN ORTIZ

Christian Ortiz is 18 years old and lives in Columbia. He recently graduated from Father Tolton High School and is preparing to leave for boot camp in the United States Military in November. He was born in Chicago and is a Chicago sports fan.

Six Flags

JOE MAYBERRY

Joe Mayberry is 50 years old and lives in St. Louis. He’s a detective with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a certified Medico-Legal Death Investigator and a lifelong horror aficionado. He grew up in the Ozarks but moved back to St. Louis as a teenager and discovered his passion for horror. He read every magazine, periodical and book that he could get his hands on. He is the proud father of three teenagers who consider him to be a bit crazy at times, but appreciate his love of horror and Halloween all year long.

Six Flags

MINDY FELTMEYER

Mindy Feltmeyer is 31 years old and from Belleville, Illinois. She works at the Stifle Theatre and has an 11-year-old son. Mindy has always marched to the beat of her own unique drum, which was evident in her creative obituary she wrote for her entry. Her passion being in the performing arts and her goal is to just have fun in life. She's always had a love for the strange and unusual.

Six Flags

SCOTT MICHAELS

Scott Michaels is 35 and from Hillsboro, Illinois. He has a 5-year-old daughter. He spent his childhood helping his parents in the cemetery, trimming weeds around headstones and helping to dig graves the old-fashioned way... with shovels and no machinery. He continued as a third-generation grave digger into his mid-20s and is now Union Tuckpointer/Bricklayer. When he is not working, he builds demolition derby cars to run at local fairs and with his family.

Six Flags

Coffin dweller requirements

Must be 18 years or older and have a photo ID for verification

Cannot have any medical condition(s) that would make residing in a coffin for 30 hours a risk to your health or well-being.

Complete and sign a waiver at check-in

Must be able to completely lay in a 2-foot-by-7-foot coffin, with a full lid and only a small opening for your face.

Provide your own pillow and sleeping bag or blankets

Check in at Six Flags St. Louis by 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5

Complete 4 out of 6 challenges that will involve going into the dark alone, as well as eating and touching creepy and disgusting things.

In 2018, 5 On Your Side’s Jeanie Smith participated in the coffin challenge. Here's a look back at her time in the coffin!

Other local stories

RELATED: ‘Hocus Pocus’ to air 29 times on Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween: See the full schedule

RELATED: Impress all your neighbors with these 10 fun family Halloween costumes

RELATED: You can get paid $1,300 if you watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

RELATED: Boo at the Zoo is back this October!