Six Flags St. Louis to open June 22

Guests will have to make reservations before heading to the theme park

EUREKA, Mo. — Six Flags St. Louis announced it will be opening on June 22, after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park will be operating at reduced attendance levels and in “preview mode” from June 22-25, according to a press release. During the preview phase, the park will only be open to members and season pass holders.

After the preview phase, the park will then open to all guests and gradually increase attendance levels over the next month.

The park will be implementing new safety measures and hygiene protocols, including new advanced technology systems to protect guests and employees, the release said. The protocols will be adjusted as needed to comply with state and local recommendations.

The park will also have an online reservation system in place to manage attendance, schedule guests for daily entry and stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure.

All members, season pass holders and guests with single-day or group tickets will need to make a reservation by clicking here. Guests who need single-day tickets will be able to reserve during the purchasing process.

The ordering process includes these steps:

Enter online order number, ticket number or Membership/Season Pass number

Select the day and the approximate time you want to visit

Acknowledge understanding of the company’s health policy

Order pre-paid parking, if you do not already have a parking pass

Watch a brief video describing new social distancing and sanitization procedures

Guests may begin making reservations as follows:

Diamond and Diamond Elite Members beginning at 9 a.m. on June 11

All Members beginning at noon on June 11

Season Pass holders beginning at 9 a.m. on June 12

The general public beginning at 9 a.m. on June 15

Guests will be contacted the day before their scheduled visit to confirm their reservation. All members and season pass holders will receive booking priority over single-day and group ticket buyers, the release said.

Other protocols include temperature checks, security screening technology for touchless bag checks and mobile food ordering.

The park’s reopening plan includes:

Health screenings for guests and team members

Strictly enforced social distancing

Extensive sanitation and disinfecting protocols

Sanitized food preparation and service

Commercial-grade cleaning equipment and supplies

Mulit-layered guest and team member communication

Park reservations system to manage attendance

Click here for more information on the park's health and safety plan.