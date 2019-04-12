EUREKA, Mo. — Six Flags St. Louis is hosting a challenge involving long underwear this Saturday.

To participate in the ‘Polar Coaster Challenge’ you must wear long underwear or a onesie. The first 50 people to show up between 1 and 2 p.m. in long underwear will get in for free while other participants will get in for $12.07.

After 2 p.m. Polar Coaster Challenge participants will be able to enjoy the rest of Holiday in the Park until 9 p.m.

The event also includes early ride time on American Thunder, free hot chocolate, cookies and a meet and greet with a polar bear!

For anyone who doesn’t want to participate in the challenge, or doesn’t have long underwear, can bring a new unused cold weather item and will be able to buy a ticket for $12.07 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

