6 now charged with looting Fresh Image clothing store in St. Louis

Most of the charges include receiving stolen property, all felonies

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner released information Monday about six people her office charged in connection to the looting and violence that rocked St. Louis last week following a peaceful protest.

All six of the charges are related to looting at the Fresh Image clothing store in the 1100 block of Cole Street that took place June 1. All six were charged with receiving stolen property – a felony, because the amount of the stolen clothing exceeded $750 in value. One man was also charged with resisting arrest.

Gardner’s spokeswoman, Allison Hawk, said there are likely more charges to follow.

Exactly how many cases St. Louis police brought Gardner in connection to rioting and looting that took place between May 31 and June 2 remains unclear.

The police department said officers arrested 36 people, and applied for warrants initially in eight of the cases.

In a video statement Thursday, Gardner said the department brought her eight cases.

In a tweet Friday, Gardner said it was seven.

Hawk said Monday police brought Gardner’s office eight cases, and that additional charges were expected. She did not explain the discrepancy in the numbers Gardner has provided in statements.

Court documents summarize the charges as follows:

Gary March, 19, of the 1200 block of N. 7th Street

Charge: Receiving stolen property

Police said March ran from Fresh Image carrying new clothing with the tags still attached. When he saw marked police cars arrive, he dropped the clothing and was arrested.

Kylie Gross, 28, of the 6700 block of St. Olaf

Charge: Receiving stolen property

A police officer said he saw Gross carrying new clothing from Fresh Image still bearing store tags away from the store while it was being looted.

Michael Merritt, 24, of the 6200 block of Dardenella

Charge: Receiving stolen property

Police said they saw Merritt carrying clothing with the store tags still attached away from Fresh Image.

Nautica Turner, 24, of the 5300 block of S. Compton

Charge: Receiving stolen property

Police said they saw Turner carrying clothing away from the Fresh Image store with the tags still attached as the store was being looted. Police asked for the charges because she has a history of failing to appear for unrelated cases, so they did not believe she would appear voluntarily on a summons.

Shannon Brown, 31, 4500 Aldine

Charge: Receiving stolen property

Police said Brown was seen in the area carrying clothing with the tags still attached from the Fresh Image store.

Stefon Hornaday, 26, 1700 Parker Road

Charges: Receiving stolen property; resisting/interfering with an arrest

Police said Hornaday was seen carrying clothing away from the Fresh Image store with the tags still attached. Officers ordered him to stop, but he ran. His resisting arrest charge is a misdemeanor.