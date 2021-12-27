Remains of missing MMA fighter David Koenig found in Branson, police say

A man looking for deer antlers found the remains Dec. 22.

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson police say skeletal remains found last week in a wooded area were those of David Koenig, an amateur mixed martial arts fighter who had been missing for nearly two years.

A man looking for deer antlers found the remains on Dec. 22. Police said Monday that the remains were those of Koenig, who was last seen on Feb. 8, 2020.

“Our department and the amazing group of volunteers never stopped in our efforts to find Mr. Koenig,” said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews in a release. “While this is not the ending we hoped for, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Koenig.”

NBC Affiliate KY3 reported Koenig was last seen at the Peach Tree Inn, and his remains were found a little more than a mile from there.

A forensic pathologist examined the remains and found no trauma. The examination determined that foul play was not believed to be a factor in Koenig's death. KY3 reported his personal belongings were also found near him.

Assistant Chief Eric Schmitt with Branson police told KY3 Koenig's family played a big part in their investigation.

"They had an immense amount of patience with us, very supportive and it helped continue to funnel leads to us," Schmitt told KY3.

The exact cause of death is still being determined.

Branson police and several other agencies had conducted searches for Koenig since his disappearance.

