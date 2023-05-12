Skeletal remains found in Madison County, Illinois, Thursday

The remains were found by a person doing aerial mapping of the property and reported the discovery to local law enforcement.

HARTFORD, Ill. — An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Madison County, Illinois Thursday.

The human skeletal remains were found on the property of the old Chemetco Industrial Plant in the 3700 block of Chemetco Lane in Hartford, Illinois, a press release said.

The remains were found by a person doing aerial mapping of the property and reported the discovery to local law enforcement.

The remains were confirmed to be human by a coroner investigator and was pronounced at 3:45 p.m.

Clothing and property were recovered at the scene, the release said.

The investigation is being conducted by the Hartford and Wood River Police Departments and the Madison County Coroner's Office. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and assisted.

The press release said law enforcement is aware of a missing person who has been missing since July 2022 from Wood River and is investigating that lead.

The coroner's office is currently investigating to make a positive identification of the skeletal remains.