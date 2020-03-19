BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A Metro East drive-in announced it’ll open in early April and it’s making some changes to its normal operations amid COVID-19 concerns.

Skyview Drive-In will practice social distancing at its upcoming movies.

Cars will be parked with only one between the poles to keep everyone at a “safe distance.”

The playground will be closed. The carryout concession stand will be opened and only 50 people can be in the stand at one time and you must stay 6 feet away from other customers, the drive-in said.

“We will take extraordinary measures to assure that all hard surfaces are cleaned often and the bathrooms will be sanitized before opening and during the evening,” Skyview said.

It’ll be open on April 3 and 4.

Screen No. 1 – The Goonies 8 p.m. and Beetlejuice 10:05 p.m.

Screen No. 2 – Grease 8 p.m. and Ferris Buehler's Day Off 10 p.m.

