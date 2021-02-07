Review shows Fairview Heights officers acted appropriately in altercation with teens

Police reviewed the incident involving hundreds of teens at a trampoline park.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police announced Friday that a review of the response to an incident in Fairview Heights was appropriate.

Four teens were taken into custody and later released after a disturbance at SkyZone in Fairview Heights on June 26.

Teens were fighting in the parking lot, and video from the incident appeared to show police using force to separate the combatants. Parents of the teens involved told 5 On Your Side they were upset about the level of force used by the officers.

The review of the incident was completed Friday. The Fairview Heights Police Department worked with the Illinois State Police and the O’Fallon Metro East NAACP at the request of the mayor and chief of police.

The review revealed "the officer’s response to this volatile and dangerous situation, not only fell within the department’s training and use of force policy, but they exhibited a tremendous amount of restraint, concern for all parties involved, and utilized appropriate de-escalation techniques."

One video appeared to show an officer striking a teen on the head with a fist, but police say other angles of the video show the officer striking the forearms and wrist of a person who had a handful of the teen's hair.