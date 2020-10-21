City provides update on timeline for St. Louis police officers to get body cameras

St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said by or on Nov. 30, 800 city officers will be equipped with body-worn cameras

ST. LOUIS — The city provided an updated timeline on Wednesday for St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers to wear body cameras.

During its monthly Budget of Estimate and Apportionment meeting, St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said by or on Nov. 30, 800 city officers will be equipped with cameras.

"The city and its police department have worked continuously to bring body cameras to fruition," Edwards said during the meeting.

The cameras will be attached to the officers’ uniforms and placed in their patrol cars.

The update came a day after Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed requested an update on the timeline for the cameras. During the meeting on Wednesday, Reed thanked Edwards for the update on body-worn cameras.

In June, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment unanimously approved the contract and funding of body cameras for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Below is the full statement SLMPD sent to 5 On Your Side on Wednesday:

"We are still in the process of writing the Special Order relative to body cameras, but we are starting training for around 650 officers soon.

While we have received the physical cameras, we are still waiting for addition items/technology from the camera company so that officers and supervisors can properly operate the cameras and its technology. In addition to this, there is quite a bit of work that has to be completed before the cameras can be deployed. For example, we are in the process of fitting and ordering uniforms for all officers that will carry body cameras. Also, there are additional technological changes/upgrades that have to be made before the cameras can be successfully deployed.

Our Department wants to guarantee that all the necessary protocols and technologies are in place to ensure the cameras are deployed and used properly. As such, at this time, we will not be providing any interviews."

Body-worn cameras are discussed around the one hour mark