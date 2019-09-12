ST. LOUIS — Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department rescued two puppies Monday morning.

Two officers found two puppies in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand. They brought them to Stray Rescue.

A spokesperson from Stray Rescue said they named the dogs after the two officers that found them, ‘Major’ and ‘Porch.’ Both pups will need t o be spayed and neutered before they can be adopted. The spokesperson said they should be ready in a couple of weeks.

Stray Rescue was out all morning in the general area looking for more puppies. They did not find anymore.

