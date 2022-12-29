SLMPD swears in 13 new police officers

The newly inducted officers went through 32 weeks of training to join the department that is still short-staffed.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) swore in 13 new officers Thursday night.

The newly inducted officers went through 32 weeks of training to join the department that is still short-staffed.

St. Louis Police Major Renee Kriesmann said this small group of officers joining the SLMPD are very important for the future of the department and the city.

“It means a lot, I think, to everyone and it means a lot to the community. We are excited about tonight. We're excited about this graduation...and we look forward to the officers joining us...seeing them on the street...teaching them everything we know and being a productive part of our police department,” Kriesmann said.

5 On Your Side’s Laura Barczewski asked Kriesmann,” Does this get you closer to being fully staffed?”

“You know every little bit helps. There are no questions about it. We look at the numbers every day, but these 13 officers will certainly help with some of the shortages that are on our main staffing table,” she said.

Stephen Meyer, a newly sworn in officer and class president, said their class will hopefully motivate others.

“The 13 of us, we can inspire others to want to do this job. Yes, it is a dangerous job at times. But you know, the feeling that you get from giving to the community and giving back and just protecting them, it's a great feeling,” Meyer said.

Meyer said he wanted to join the department because he wants to build up the city and bring people together.

“If there's a couple of kids playing basketball on the side of the road, I will be more than happy to go shoot some hoops with some kids. But yeah, just making my face known...having a smile on my face...asking them how they are doing...pretty much gaining their trust that I'm here to help them. I don't want them to think anything else besides that,” Meyer said.