SLPS hosts 2nd vaccine clinic amid emergence of Omicron variant

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Public Schools hosted its second vaccine clinic geared for students ages 5-11. Many of the students received their first shot on Nov.13.

"We are excited to finally have him be protected from this pandemic," Scott Bernstein said about his son who became fully vaccinated. "We'll be with family over the holidays. We have vulnerable people in our family that are immuno-suppressed. We want to make sure that not only we are protected but our family is protected as well."

With the emergence of the Omicron variant and cases going up city, leaders hope families are doing everything they can to stay safe.

"This is a first step,” Mayor Tishaura Jones said. “We have to meet people where they are. We must come into their communities. Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis has made herself available to answer questions."