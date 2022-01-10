SLSO cancels weekend performances due to COVID quarantining, close contact

Anyone with tickets can request an exchange, donate the value of the tickets to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra or request a refund.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra canceled this weekend's performances of Sergei Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet due to COVID-19.

"Due to close contact tracing requiring the quarantining of some musicians, the SLSO has made the difficult decision to cancel this weekend’s performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet, January 15-16," a message from the orchestra said Monday.

Anyone with tickets can request an exchange, donate the value of the tickets to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra or request a refund. Ticketholders can start the process by clicking here.