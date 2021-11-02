SLU Hospital partners with St. Patrick Center for homeless housing program

The program provides a “safe haven” for the homeless

ST. LOUIS — As temperatures continue to drop in the St. Louis area, Saint Louis University Hospital is partnering with the St. Patrick Center for the “Hospital to Housing” program.

The program provides a “safe haven” for the homeless.

The hospital’s homeless service coordinator has helped more than 50 patients, provided 450 services and interventions and helped 17 patients find housing since November, according to a news release.

This new position at SLU works within the Emergency Department to collaborate with social workers to connect patients to a variety of services based on their needs.