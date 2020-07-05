Saint Louis University hospital staff to protest for better conditions

Workers and nurses want: hazard pay, adequate PPE, paid sick time and testing for hospital staff

ST. LOUIS — Nurses and hospital workers at Saint Louis University Hospital are joining front line workers across the country to demand better pay and protections as they risk their lives to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers and nurses have said they want hazard pay, adequate PPE, paid sick time and testing for hospital staff.



These changes are needed because working conditions are dangerous and poor, workers said.

Workers said the calls for help fall on deaf ears from management. Most importantly, front line workers fear for their lives and their families safety daily.

There’s a virtual press conference at 11 a.m. and nurses and workers will protest in front of the hospital at 3 p.m.