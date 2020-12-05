Small businesses can receive free personal protective equipment from St. Louis

To be eligible, the business must be located in the city and have no more than 10 on-site employees

ST. LOUIS — Some small business owners will be able to receive free personal protective equipment, including face masks and gloves, from St. Louis.

To be eligible, the business must be located in the city and have no more than 10 on-site employees, according to a press release from Mayor Lyda Krewson's office. Sole proprietors are also eligible.

“Over the past several weeks, our small businesses have faced tremendous hardships and made extraordinary sacrifices because of the COVID-19 pandemic," Krewson said in the release. "This is an opportunity to help them protect their employees and the public as some of them begin to safely and responsibly reopen on May 18.”

Krewson’s office is working in partnership with the St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC), the Office of License Collector Mavis T. Thompson, Esq. and the South Grand Community Improvement District to provide free "PPE Healthy Restart Packs."

Business owners must use this link to fill out a request. Further instructions will be provided to small businesses approximately 24 hours after their request form is received and processed.

Businesses will need to be able to pick up their PPE at one of the following locations during the listed times and dates:

1408 N. Kingshighway: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., May 14, 15 or 18

3115 S. Grand: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., May 14, 15 or 18

1520 Market: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., May 14, 15 or 18

Medical or dental offices are not eligible to receive the packs, and non-urgent health care workers should continue to seek PPE through their local public health departments, the release said.