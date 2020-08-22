Small plane crashes in school parking lot in Chesterfield

The pilot was the only person on board the plane and suffered non-life threatening injuries

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A small plane crashed in the parking lot of a school in Chesterfield late Saturday morning.

The two-seater plane crashed in the parking lot of Parkway West Middle School just before noon, according to Chesterfield police.

The pilot was the only person on board the plane and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Chesterfield Police Department will be assisting the FAA in the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.