FESTUS, Mo. — A plane crash near Festus Memorial Airport was reported early Friday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department said.

The sheriff's department told 5 On Your Side they were contacted Thursday night after a plane was reportedly experiencing electrical problems near Festus. The plane, they added, was traveling from New York to Festus.

While the search for the plane was in place since Thursday night, the plane was found early 7 a.m. in a wooded area near Plattin Creek, the Festus Police Department said.

There was no information on any reported injuries of those traveling on the plane.

