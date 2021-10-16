Smoke from north St. Louis fire visible for miles

Several aerial firetrucks worked for more than an hour to put out the fire just north of Bellefontaine Cemetery

ST. LOUIS — A fire at a north St. Louis electronics recycling facility produced smoke that could be seen for dozens of miles early Saturday evening.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to Midwest Material Recovery in the 7700 block of East Railroad Ave. around 5:30 p.m., where firefighters found a large pile of electronics on fire.

Battalion 6 reports: Defensive operations ongoing, all members exterior. Two aerial waterways working. Large recycling/electronics pile burning. No injuries immediately reported. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/4NaCguff8O — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) October 16, 2021

A picture posted to Twitter showed smoke from the fire visible from St. Louis-Lambert International Airport, while other people said smoke could be seen from St. Charles County.

View from STL airport pic.twitter.com/a2XtG1vYNL — Felicia Gershberg (@fbg0811) October 16, 2021

Several aerial firetrucks from the St. Louis Fire Department and neighboring departments worked for more than an hour to put out the fire just north of Bellefontaine Cemetery in the city's Baden neighborhood.

Midwest Material Recovery has been at its current location for about 10 years, according to city tax records.