Fire crews respond to reports of smoke at Grant's Farm

ST. LOUIS — Fire crews were responding to Grant's Farm after smoke was seen coming from the main house.

A spokesperson with the Lemay Fire Protection District confirmed lightning was observed in the area during a strong storm that passed through. A commercial fire alarm was triggered and a resident at the building requested for fire crews to respond to check out the building.

It was unclear whether the building was struck by lightning or if lightning in the area triggered the alarm.

Grant's Farm is a historic farm built by Ulysses S. Grant years before he was a Civil War hero and then president.