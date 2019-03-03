ST. LOUIS — Have you ever heard of snow or winter fatigue?

It's when you're tired of all things winter, especially when you've had back to back storms.

Denise Douglas is a teacher and said she’s tired of all the snow days.

“There’s no fun to be had because you just basically sit at home," she said.

If you’ve been feeling a little down lately, chances are you’ve been suffering from snow fatigue.

Symptoms include being tired of winter and a sudden desire for spring.

“We are ready for the snow to be over," Casonya Thompson said. "We’re ready for the spring to get out and get moving.”

When snow is in the forecast, you can bet shoppers are in the grocery store stocking up on milk, bread and eggs. Snack foods are also quick to sell out.

“We’ll get pizza, pizza rolls and you know chili and a couple other things," Thompson said.

You won’t find those items in Jamie Heineck’s cart. She has the perfect solution for fighting winter fatigue.

“A bunch of stuff to go on vacation to Florida next week," Heineck said.

Experts say Heineck has the right idea. Planning a vacation, exercising and letting in sunlight can help too. And just remember spring is right around the corner.