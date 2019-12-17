ST. LOUIS — A couple of inches collected on the shoulders of Brett Hull Monday afternoon. A statute bearing the Hall of Famers likeness stood outside the Enterprise Center in the middle of a thick blanket of snow.

Fans Ed Leintz and Dan Burgess came from St. Charles, undeterred by the snowstorm.

"It was a great ride here," Leintz said. "70 was plowed really nicely. It was a lot better."

A plow cleared the entrance largely of snow by the afternoon, the remaining snow was removed by hand with shovels.

City street crews were also plowing inches of snow from the 500 miles of road they monitor because salt treatment would have been ineffective during the heaviest periods of snowfall.

"It essentially becomes a no chemical storm for a while," Commissioner of Streets Kent Flake said. "The goal is to get the bulk of the snow out-of-the-way, so you'll see our trucks trying to get roads as wide open as we can get them until the snow starts to taper off."

Flake said the length of the storm system presented another challenge.

"The more you run this equipment, the more things break just like anything," Flake said. "So far, we have been really lucky on that. The break yesterday actually helped out with that quite a bit because we could actually get some stuff prepared and back on the street today."

