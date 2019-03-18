ST. LOUIS – There are some changes coming to a beloved south city restaurant.

Chef Russell Ping’s Russell’s on Macklind will be open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner only and weekend brunch.

Russell’s menus and hours at the Fenton and Chesterfield locations will stay the same.

According to a press release from Russell’s, the new shift in service will allow Chef Ping to focus on executing a seasonally-driven menu in a bigger way as well as give his staff a better quality of life.

Ping, 34, opened Russell’s in Fenton when he was 21 years old. Russell’s on Macklind will celebrate six years in operation on Tuesday, and Russell’s Chesterfield opened in December 2017.

“We love our Macklind community, and the support that we’ve received since opening this Russell’s location six years ago,” says Chef and Owner Russell Ping. “Dinner has steadily increased at Macklind, and our sister café, Lola Jean’s Giveback Coffee, now serves breakfast and lunch down the street, so we saw this as a great opportunity to shift daytime lunch focus to Lola Jean’s. It also gives our Russell’s team an important opportunity to breathe. We will now be able to balance the scale of work, and we’re excited to explore what creativity comes from that for our happy hour, dinner and brunch menus at Macklind.”

The neighborhood restaurant will expand its home-style brunch and dinner menus, while still keeping customer favorites. The full-service bakery will also still be available for orders and pickups during the new hours. For dinner, popular customer favorites such as the Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf, the Cider Brined Thick Cut Pork Chop, and the Cheese Puffs will remain on the menu. Guests will also see a new look to dishes like the Ricotta Gnudi with caramelized forest mushrooms, english peas, garlic sage butter, white wine, Parmigiano Reggiano, and grilled bread and the Roasted Chicken with white cheddar & herb bread pudding, sautéed garlic broccolini and white wine pan sauce. Guests can look forward to smaller seasonal changes and sophisticated, but comfortable, interpretations of classic home cooking. New additions include items like the Itaska Salad, mixed greens and baby spinach, shallot, carrot ribbons, dried cherries, toasted walnuts, black olive, white cheddar, croutons and Balsamic vinaigrette and Crab Cake with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, lemon garlic aioli, pickled pepper and red cabbage.

Guests can also expect some new additions and specials to the popular brunch menu. Happy Hour will have an expanded bar bites menu, available on Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. with $4 draft beer, sangria, house wine by-the-glass and the happy hour special, Float Trip, with house lemonade, Tito's vodka, & lager float, as well as snacks such as the Meatloaf Sandwich and the Smoked Wings. Russell’s sister restaurant, Lola Jean’s Giveback Coffee will also continue to add breakfast and lunch menu items, including a few of Russell’s lunch favorites, such as: the Kitchen Sink Salad, Chicken & Gouda Sandwich and Club Sandwich.

Russell’s on Macklind will now be open Wednesday through Saturday for dinner with happy hour Wednesday through Friday as well as Saturday and Sunday for brunch service. The Macklind location will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, and no longer offer lunch service during the week. The new hours are as follows:

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday and Thursday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Happy Hour 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Friday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Happy Hour 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday: Brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: Brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.