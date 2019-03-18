ST. LOUIS – There are some changes coming to a beloved south city restaurant.

Chef Russell Ping’s Russell’s on Macklind will be open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner only and weekend brunch.

Russell’s menus and hours at the Fenton and Chesterfield locations will stay the same.

According to a press release from Russell’s, the new shift in service will allow Chef Ping to focus on executing a seasonally-driven menu in a bigger way as well as give his staff a better quality of life.

Ping, 34, opened Russell’s in Fenton when he was 21 years old. Russell’s on Macklind will celebrate six years in operation on Tuesday, and Russell’s Chesterfield opened in December 2017.

“We love our Macklind community, and the support that we’ve received since opening this Russell’s location six years ago,” says Chef and Owner Russell Ping. “Dinner has steadily increased at Macklind, and our sister café, Lola Jean’s Giveback Coffee, now serves breakfast and lunch down the street, so we saw this as a great opportunity to shift daytime lunch focus to Lola Jean’s. It also gives our Russell’s team an important opportunity to breathe. We will now be able to balance the scale of work, and we’re excited to explore what creativity comes from that for our happy hour, dinner and brunch menus at Macklind.”

The neighborhood restaurant will expand its home-style brunch and dinner menus, while still keeping customer favorites. The full-service bakery will also still be available for orders and pickups during the new hours.

Guests can also expect some new additions and specials to the popular brunch menu. Happy Hour will have an expanded bar bites menu, available on Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Russell’s on Macklind will now be open Wednesday through Saturday for dinner with happy hour Wednesday through Friday as well as Saturday and Sunday for brunch service. The Macklind location will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, and no longer offer lunch service during the week. The new hours are as follows:

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday and Thursday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Happy Hour 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Friday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Happy Hour 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday: Brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: Brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.