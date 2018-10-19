ST. LOUIS – It doesn’t get more St. Louis than this…

You can now get ‘Red Hot Riplets’ frozen yogurt at a frozen yogurt spot in downtown St. Louis.

Earlier this week Bellas Frozen Yogurt shared the limited small batch flavor and it sold out within six hours. Bellas Frozen Yogurt made the flavor in house themselves. The shop plans to collaborate with other St. Louis food and beverages to create other unique flavors.

The flavor will be back on tap on Monday. It costs 55 cents per ounce.

Bellas Frozen Yogurt is located at 1021 Washington Avenue and open daily from noon until their flavors are sold out or 9 p.m.

