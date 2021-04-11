Social media influencer helping St. Louis County girl pay for treatment, achieve dream

The Dream Machine Foundation is helping Lyla McCarty raise money for her treatment and throwing in a sweet treat.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An organization is rolling into town to fulfill the wishes of a south county girl, battling a rare nerve condition.

Ten-year-old Lyla McCarty loves to bake.

"We made pumpkin cookies,” she said. “That's my favorite cookie."

In February, Lyla was enjoying an afternoon of baking with her mom when suddenly the fifth-grader fell to the floor screaming in pain. Doctors later diagnosed her with a rare nerve condition called complex regional pain syndrome.

"And it's even rare for kids to get it," Layla said.

This week, Lyla will get help to achieve two big dreams: raising enough money to travel to a Cincinnati hospital for treatment and becoming a professional baker.

Charlie Rocket is the founder of The Dream Machine Foundation. It's an organization with one mission: help make dreams come true.

"She wants to be able to have her leg fixed," Charlie Rocket said.

He and his team heard about Lyla's condition on her GoFundMe page.

Now, they're ready to help.

"We're going to rally all of the social media following we have of seven million people and we're gonna try to make this dream come true in the biggest way possible,” he said.

On Sunday, the girl with that sweet smile will take over the Made. by Lia bakery in Florissant for a few hours.

"I'm probably going to help set up the cookies and help with the front desk," she said. "It feels crazy!"

"We're just so honored and blessed to be a part of it,” said Lia Holter, owner of Made by Lia. “I think Charlie called me on Sunday, so it's been a whirlwind of a week."

A "whirlwind" of joy, support and lots of love for Lyla, who's wishing one special dream will also come true.

"When I come back, it will be all better," she said.