SAUGET, Ill. — Over the last few weeks, friends of fallen ISP Trooper Nick Hopkins have planned several fundraisers, but one Sunday ensures his wife and young kids will have a brighter tomorrow.

"They protect and serve and our kids realize that," said Mike Juenger, the head coach of the Southwestern Illinois College Blue Storm Softball team.

Hundreds gathered at GCS Ballpark for a little fun and games but raised money for the ISP Heritage Fund. That money will go towards setting up scholarships and financial benefits for the family of Trooper Hopkins.

"We were kinda on short notice for this event and we’ve still had hundreds of people ready to go to come support this," said Officer Shaun Weigand.

On the mound, the pitcher wore two hats. One, as a proud father of No. 7 of the Blue Storm, the other, representing the thin blue line.

"I don’t think you could find anybody with a bigger heart than he had," said Trooper Scott Becker. "To do this for his family, it’s the least bit I could do."

Trooper Becker admitted, he was throwing meatballs so that the players could take their bases.

He called it a fitting way to play a game, dedicated to a life that got called out of the game too soon.

"I think that Nick would be proud of this. He was just a great guy," he said.

More local news:

RELATED: 'I know he was scared, I would have been.' | Dad has message after son dies following HS football practice

RELATED: 5 takeaways from the Cardinals' series loss to the Brewers

RELATED: Customers inside wine bar helped keep shooting victim alive with kitchen towels