ST. LOUIS — On Saturday, a place that honors local military heroes will open its doors for the first time since February 2016.

A grand reopening of Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in downtown St. Louis is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.

The Missouri Historical Society has been busy the past two years giving the St. Louis landmark a much-needed facelift. The renovations were possible thanks to a $30 million dollar gift. Upgrades include more exhibit space, a temperature controlled museum, new electrical wiring, a fire suppression system, a revitalized Court of Honor complete with a Five Branches Fountain and a reflecting pool.

The renovations also focused on making the museum more accessible for those with disabilities.

For more information about the renovation click here.

Photographs featured in Monday's story were provided by the Missouri Historical Society.

© 2018 KSDK