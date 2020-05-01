ST. LOUIS — Soldiers Memorial was vandalized within a day of an anti-Iran war protest that took place near the memorial.

The words “No War” were spray-painted in several locations around the outside of the building. The graffiti appeared sometime after a protest Saturday. People gathered to speak out against a war with Iran after the U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad.

There also were symbols spray-painted in several locations.

5 On Your Side reached out to the St. Louis police department to see if an investigation is underway. We haven’t heard back yet.

5 On Your Side

