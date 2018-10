ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Someone in the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office received the wrong text message Thursday morning.

The prosecuting attorney’s office shared a screenshot of the text, ‘Aye cuz let me buy 2 grams off u.’

‘Prolly shouldn’t send these kinda texts to our cellphones - about to text back: meet me at work 🙃 #stlcopa,’ they said on Facebook.

A spokesperson says the number had an Atlanta area-code.

