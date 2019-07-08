A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after police say he was beaten in Centralia, Illinois.

Police found him unresponsive, lying in the middle of the street at the intersection of Kerr and Lincoln.

Isaiah Smith was on his work break when he came across about 15 young men on Lincoln Street Monday night.

"Once I went through, I looked back in the rearview mirror they went back to the street and started fighting," Smith said.

That's when he turned his car back around and saw a 15-year-old boy lying next to his bike.

"I noticed a woman had got out and see if he was okay, that's when I walked up and the other boys ran off. He was all tense up, he was twitching, he had labored breathing, not breathing normal," Smith said.

He immediately called 911.

"He had a gash on his left side of his face. There was just blood all up on his face," Smith said.

This scary situation happened a few feet away from Chayne Claybourn's house, who's lived here for 13 years.

He believes this fight was related to gang activity. Claybourn says he's not surprised about the violence, he's even had his windows shot at. More than anything, he just wants this to end.

"It's to the ridiculous point that people are hiding in their homes," he said.

But the man who helped out that 15-year-old boy wasn't scared to intervene.

"Something just told me to turn back, even if I'm at work, I need to see if this guy is OK," Smith said.

The 15-year-old boy was later airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital due to the severity of his injuries, police said.

Centralia police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information about this should contact Centralia police at 618-533-7602.

