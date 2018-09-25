ST. LOUIS — A week after a violent carjacking sent his father Tom Townsend to the hospital, Nate Townsend marvels at his father’s reaction to a gunshot wound that severely damaged his neck and mouth.

“Being the tough guy he is and with his survival skills being what they are, he was able to get out of the car, go into the Versailles building to the security guard there and take a pen and write down my mom's name and phone number and call 911,” said Nate Townsend. “When they arrived he was giving them the thumbs up.”

Carjacking victim Tom Townsend co-founded the non-profit Pianos for People, which refurbishes donated pianos then gives they away along with free piano lessons. Townsend was shot in the neck shortly after midnight September 17. The carjacking took place in the 700 block of South Skinker Boulevard. Nate Townsend said his father was parked near his art studio where he paints, talking to a friend on the phone when the carjacking took place.

“He was outside sitting in his car, finishing up a phone call with his childhood friend Walter Parks, who had recently picked up from the airport,” said Nate Townsend. “I have to imagine that the shooter probably got spooked and fled before he was able to take the car. There could have been an altercation. He could have wrestled him a little bit. We don't know. Those are details. We don't quite know yet.”

Townsend was injured too badly to provide police with any information and his son said his father is heavily medicated and using a ventilator. Nate Townsend said his father lost many of his lower teeth and has already undergone the first of many surgeries to reconstruct his face.

“Miraculously they were able to construct his entire jaw back together,” said Townsend. “So when all is said and done, his facial reconstruction will be tough to see if you didn't know what happened. A year from now he should be fully okay if everything continues on the path that it's on.”

Nate Townsend said nothing was stolen. He wishes the carjacker would research his father’s work helping transform lives with music instruction.

“His wallet wasn't stolen. His phone was left in the car. Nothing was taken,” said Townsend. “I’m incredibly angry. I am as eager as I can possibly be to find some justice. I hope the shooter knows the devastation that he caused.”

