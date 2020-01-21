ST. LOUIS — Don’t go out in the cold with wet hair. Starve a fever, feed a cold. Those are just a couple sayings we’ve all heard growing up. But are they really true?

We took those questions and other cold-weather sayings to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Here’s what Doctor Fahd Ahmad had to say.

DOES COLD WEATHER MAKE PEOPLE SICK?

Doctor Ahmad: “Cold weather doesn’t make you sick. It’s what’s happening around you because of the cold weather that tends to make people sick. A lot of viruses circulate in the wintertime. They spread from other parts of the world and end up over here around wintertime. Because we’re often indoors, around each other, it’s much easier for those viruses to spread from person to person, kid to kid.”

IF YOU GO OUTSIDE WITH WET HAIR WILL THAT MAKE YOU SICK?

Dr. Ahmad: “I would say more likely than not you’ll just have cold hair and feel cold. You’re not going to be any more likely to get sick than if you had it towel-dried completely.”

WHAT ABOUT IF YOUR HANDS GET WET?

Dr. Ahmad: “You’re not going to get sick from having cold or wet fingers. You are going to potentially if you have prolonged exposure to cold, and wet fingers, potentially cause injury to the skin. Or if you’re outside for a very long time, for hours, or even get lost in the woods or lost in the snow. Then you could actually injure your fingers because of poor blood circulation, and hypothermia from that way and get frostbite. But just being outside and getting your gloves wet in a snowball fight is not going to make you sick or cause any long term problems.”

DO COMFORT FOODS LIKE CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP OR TOMATO SOUP HELP HEAL A COLD FASTER?

Dr. Ahmad: “There’s no scientific evidence that I’m aware of that either one’s going to get you better faster.”

DOES PUTTING SAUTEED GARLIC IN YOUR EAR HEAL A COLD?

Dr. Ahmad: “Sautéed garlic in the ear is not something I’ve ever personally tried.”

“I’m not really a big fan of sticking any foreign objects in any orifices in general for the sake of well-being. Because we end up pulling them out in the ER. So I would say if possible please don’t put any food in your child’s ear, or nose or anywhere besides their mouth.”

HOW TRUE IS THE SAYING “STARVE A FEVER, FEED A COLD?”

Dr. Ahmad: “Instead of starving a fever and feeding a cold, I think you need to feed both of them. Basically when you’re sick your body needs extra energy often to help fight off the infection and help your immune system. Starving a fever is just going to make you feel hungry and hot. So if you’re hot you’re actually burning off even more calories, you’re burning off fluids from the fever itself and you often need extra calories. So I would say if your child has a fever of 102, 103, 104, give them something to bring down the fever, but also give them something to drink and eat, please.”