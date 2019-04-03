ST. LOUIS — Jon Tolerico said he is proud to live and work in Soulard.

“The great thing about Soulard is Mardi Gras,” Tolerico said.



He invested in his community by opening a new gym, Revel Fitness Xperiences. It has only been open for a few weeks, but he already dealt with a setback.

“People not respecting other people's property,” Tolerico said.

Saturday night, around 10:30, Tolerico said he found the glass on his front door broken, and a brick on the floor. It was during the Mardi Gras revelry. Tolerico said nothing was stolen out of the gym. He spent $300 to fix the glass, and also had to close his business for a couple days.

“That is a major expense to a brand new business that hasn't even gotten a chance to break even,” Tolerico said.

He said he would like to see support for the other businesses in the area.

“I didn't get to enjoy any of the business that Mardi Gras brought because I'm not a bar or restaurant, that was frustrating,” he said. “I feel strongly there should be a level of support because the damage is inevitable.