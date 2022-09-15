'Just a shame': Soulard community reacts to bar shooting

The shooting left a man in critical condition. Henry's in Soulard did not open at its usual time on Thursday.

ST. LOUIS — Community members in Soulard responded after a man was shot inside a bar in the neighborhood overnight on Thursday.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man in his early 20s was shot in the head and stomach at 12:45 a.m. at Henry’s, located at 825 Allen Avenue.

Joe Shultz and the Great Grizzly Bear, another restaurant and bar just a block over, have served Soulard for about a year now.

The owner was shocked to hear about what happened.

“It's really just a shame. I know it happens pretty much everywhere, but we've had no issues or crime or violence of any kind," said Joe Schulz.

SLMPD data indicated there had only been one homicide in the neighborhood in 2022 and none in 2021.

The area has seen its share of car theft lately and business owners say they seldom experience the typical bar fights.

Alderman Jack Coatar of the 7th Ward weighed in on the shooting:

"Too many people are using guns in everyday places and situations, When that happens, the results are tragic for everyone involved. I'm eager to learn more about the release details and arrest the shooter."



"Usually it's just a couple of people that get into a minor argument but even that it doesn't really happen too often. It's generally a very happy and you know festive atmosphere. While it happens, we have security,” Schulz continued.

The bar was set to open at 6 p.m. on Thursday but no one showed up. The establishment had not posted anything on its website or social media addressing the incident or a closure since the incident happened.

St. Louis police are still investigating the shooting and looking for a suspect.